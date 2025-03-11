WATCH: Get ready for a busy spring break travel season

Spring break season here in southwest Virginia has already begun.

Some of this year’s top domestic destinations include Orlando, Atlanta, New York City, Miami and Honolulu.

With the season spanning a few weeks, depending on where you live, travelers should expect a busy season at the airport.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“We’re talking about a time period where it’s going to be very busy at the airports with so many other people all trying to get in that vacation,” said Morgan Dean, a spokesperson for AAA Virginia. “At the same time, with schools being out, especially at your home airport, because there’s chances are that there’s a lot of other school kids and families trying to do all of this.”

If you are planning to fly, make sure to get to the airport at least three hours early for international flights and two hours for domestic ones.