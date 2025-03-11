WATCH: Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center caring for rare mink

ROANOKE, Va – The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center is caring for a very rare and special critter.

This American Mink came in last month after being found in the middle of the road in the Cloverdale area. Staff suspected he was hit by a car due to his extensive injuries.

He was unable to move his limbs for the first few weeks but is now making steady progress and can move three of his legs.

This is a very rare animal to see because they are more aquatic and so they are more reclusive too. They honestly aren’t really around people,“ said Katherine McGrath, the volunteer and intern coordinator for the wildlife center. ”But we got him some really intensive supportive care, and we started him on some really good pain medications and some heavy-duty laser therapy."

You readthat right: laser therapy. The treatment speeds up the healing process so this little guy can get back to his habitat.

The wildlife center expects to release the mink sometime this summer.