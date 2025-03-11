Skip to main content
Clear icon
72º
Join Insider

Local News

WATCH: St. Patrick’s Day fun returns to Downtown Roanoke

Greg Moore, 10 News

Tags: St. Patrick's Day, Parade, Festivities, Roanoke, Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost time to ring in the spring. The Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set for this Saturday in Downtown Roanoke.

The Shamrock Festival will kick off that morning with live music, drinks and more. Downtown Roanoke Inc. says that the day is especially important for local businesses.

“Having this event right here in spring, the weather’s gorgeous, it’s usually starting to turn around this time, having that unofficial kickoff to the warmer months and giving folks a reason to get downtown and to spend their day here it really gives a lift to our local businesses,” Izzy Post, Director of Marketing and Communications with Downtown Inc., said.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS