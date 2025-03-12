Blacksburg Town Council approves large student housing project near Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A significant student housing project is coming to Blacksburg.

The development will be located on North Main Street, just outside of Virginia Tech’s campus, along Kabrich Street and Winston Avenue.

The project is an eight-story building comprised of townhomes and apartments, with up to 759 bedrooms.

During a public meeting Tuesday night, several people expressed concerns about traffic and parking issues.

The council ultimately approved the rezoning request in a 4-3 vote. Those who voted in favor cited the town’s housing crisis as the reason behind their decision.

“We are now number one in the country for our low, low vacancy rate. It’s unhealthy,” said Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith of the Town of Blacksburg.

“Virginia Tech is number one in the nation for pre-rental commitments,” said Susan Mattingly, a member of the Blacksburg Town Council. “That’s because we have such a shortage of housing that students have to sign up for housing 9-10 months in advance. There are no easy solutions to the problems that we are facing.”

The project also includes a contribution to the town’s affordable housing fund. The site plan, which lays out all the construction work, still needs approval before the developer can apply for a building permit.