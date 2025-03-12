Skip to main content
Local News

Dominion Energy uses sheep for eco-friendly maintenance on Southside solar farms

Tags: Pittsylvania County, Halifax County, Southside, Dominion Energy, solar farm, solar grazing, solar power, eco-friendly
Dominion Energy has introduced sheep to two solar farms in Southside, employing an eco-friendly method known as solar grazing. This approach uses sheep to manage grass and vegetation, replacing traditional lawnmowers.

The program, initiated in spring 2023, is now active in Pittsylvania and Halifax counties. It aligns with Dominion Energy’s efforts to integrate agricultural practices into their solar operations, alongside projects like beehive installations near Charlottesville.

Local sheep farmers from Pittsylvania County are responsible for tending the sheep, ensuring effective vegetation management.

