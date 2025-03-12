Public’s help sought in locating missing woman

ROANOKE, Va. – Tiffany Hoose, a 23-year-old woman last seen on March 7 at Kentucky Avenue NW in Roanoke, Virginia, is the focus of an active search.

Tiffany is described as having brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing about 180 pounds. She planned to meet a friend at a Wendy’s in Rocky Mount, Virginia. However, when her friend arrived, Tiffany had already left. She is believed to be traveling with her poodle, Gracie, in a white 2025 Kia.

Family members say Tiffany’s disappearance is unusual, noting that she typically maintains regular contact with family and friends. Anyone with information regarding Tiffany’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-853-2212.