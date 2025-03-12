Ron Sanchez will not be retained as UVA Men’s Basketball Head Coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Ron Sanchez, who served as the University of Virginia’s interim men’s basketball coach during the 2024-25 season, will not be retained as the program’s full-time coach, the University announced Wednesday.

The decision comes off the heels of the team’s first round 66-60 loss to Georgia Tech in the opening round of the ACC Tournament.

Sanchez led UVA to a 15-17 record after assuming the position as interim head coach on Oct. 18, following the retirement of 15-year head coach Tony Bennett.

Sanchez has been with the program for 11 years, serving as an assistant and associate head coach throughout his time with the program.

“I am grateful to Coach Sanchez for accepting this role during such a critical time for the program,” Carla Williams, Athletic Director for UVA, said. “Ron is the ultimate professional because he cares deeply about this program and this University. He is an exceptional person because he is gifted as an empathetic and caring human being. He is beloved within our department and in the UVA community. Ron and the staff provided great stability, guidance and support for the young men on the team and we are thankful for his commitment to UVA and the values that are foundational to Virginia men’s basketball.”