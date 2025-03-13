Budget discussions continue between Roanoke City Council and School Board

ROANOKE, Va. – The spotlight is on Roanoke County Public Schools, potential facing millions of dollars in budget cuts.

The school board has outlined several concerns in a document from the March 3rd joint meeting with the city council.

Here’s a summary of their key points:

City Revenue : While city revenue is up, the portion intended for schools is under discussion.

Funding Formula : Questions arise about its appropriateness, especially compared to other localities.

Financial Challenges : Past school projects are blamed, despite other city capital projects.

Budget Issues : Overtime costs and employees earning below a living wage are highlighted.

Fund Balance : Schools have a fund balance, but it’s below the city’s required reserve level.

Temporary Funding: Past funding helped manage needs, but current demands remain high.

WSLS reached out to the City Council for a response. They stated:

“The City of Roanoke’s budget is currently in development, and this process requires careful consideration to ensure that resources are allocated effectively to meet the needs of our community, including vital services such as public safety, infrastructure, and education, as well as employee compensation. As we continue refining the budget, things remain fluid, and we are working diligently to balance priorities in a way that best serves our residents, businesses, and schools. The proposed budget will be presented to City Council on March 24, at which point further details will be available.”

An updated budget proposal will be presented to the city council on March 24th.

WSLS also reached out to Roanoke City Council regarding Roanoke City’s work-from-home policy, the city commented:

“At this time, we are not providing details about this specific change. Our focus remains on ensuring we continue to serve the community effectively.”

WSLS will continue to follow these stories.