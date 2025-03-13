Covington Middle School to reopen for in-person instruction Tuesday

ALLEGHANY HIGHLANDS, Va. – Following extensive safety evaluations and inspections, Alleghany Highlands Public Schools announced the reopening of Covington Middle School to in-person instruction.

AHPS released the following Reopening Schedule Wednesday night:

· Monday, March 17: Teacher Work Day - Teachers and staff will return to the building for classroom preparations and a staff meeting; there will be no school for CMS students on Monday

· Tuesday, March 18: Students will return to classrooms on a regular schedule

“The last few weeks have been challenging as we navigated an extremely complex situation and many multi-faceted unknowns, but we are very excited to bring our students, teachers, and staff back into the building,” Karen Staunton, Covington Middle School Principal, said. “I am thankful to the administration and our School Board for prioritizing the methodical safety checks required to get us to this point. I am confident that the well-being of our community has been everyone’s top priority throughout this process, and while we all wish these disruptions hadn’t occurred, we are now very excited for everyone’s return.”

As previously reported, CMS has been closed since Jan. 31 after an evacuation due to an unidentified odor. Since then, officials say the school has undergone the following:

Comprehensive state and local safety inspections

Professional Air Quality Testing

Professional Building Systems Testing

A comprehensive deep cleaning

AHPS said they have also benefitted from the advice of several highly specialized subject matter experts and used the recent school losure to implement all of their following recommendations including:

Removing an older oven from the cafeteria that was not burning efficiently

Tightening a belt on an exhaust fan above the oven that was not moving air at optimum levels

Adding carbon monoxide detectors throughout the building

Repaired an older air handling unit on the third floor to more efficiently ventilate that part of the building

Cleaned the boiler room to remove excess moisture

Repainting the boys’ locker room to more completely repair previous water damage

Clean out radiators throughout the building to help keep the building air clean

“While this situation has been incredibly challenging for everyone involved, it has also been an opportunity for growth for our school system,” AHPS Superintendent Kim Halterman said. “We’re extremely thankful for the community’s patience and the extensive support of so many valued state, local, and regional partners as we navigated through a complex and sensitive situation. I’m also very pleased that we were able to do so without ever taking our eyes off of our responsibility to provide our students with the high-quality education they deserve.”

AHPS has also created an incident-specific micro-site on the county’s response and what to expect as the students return to in person learning. To find out more about that click here.