Countdown begins for first-ever Dublin Doozy St. Patrick’s Day celebration in

DUBLIN, Va. – The clock is ticking for the first ever Dublin Doozy St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Pulaski County.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, the Parks and Recreation Department will host the first-ever Dublin Doozy St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Randolph Park.

The event will feature a 5K race, along with free events and inflatables for kids, food trucks, green beer, and live music.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

While crews were out preparing for the event, Parks and Recreation Director Shay Dunnigan shared that there should be something fun for everyone.

“There’s a little buzz coming around,” Dunnigan said. “You know we finished the Gobble and Wobble, our 5K Thanksgiving event, and a lot of people want to see more 5K runs around here. All hands on deck just like every other event we have here, but it’s so important for us to put on a good event.”

They are keeping an eye on the weather but don’t anticipate it being a problem for the event.

Even if you are not registered for the 5K, you can still sign up, and there’s even day-of registration available.