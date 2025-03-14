High-speed chase leads to arrest in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A suspect was arrested in Henry County on Thursday following a high-speed chase, Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO said they received reports of someone speeding on the wrong side of the road in Bassett. After deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, it sped off, initiating a high-speed chase.

Authorities said the driver soon lost control of the vehicle and crashed near a home on Sunset Drive. The suspect attempted to flee the scene, but was quickly arrested.

After the arrest, HCSO said they found a woman on the side of the road who claims the driver stole her vehicle and abducted her.