LIST: St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations in Southwest and Central Virginia

Southwest and Central Virginia are gearing up for vibrant St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with a plethora of events scheduled across the region. Whether you’re looking for parades, parties, or unique experiences, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a comprehensive guide to the St. Patrick’s Day events happening in 2025.
Saturday, March 15, 2025
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Location: Our Daily Bread Bistro Downtown, 1003 S Jefferson St, Roanoke, Va.
- Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Location: Crafteria: Handmade Food & Goods, Roanoke, Va.
- Time: 10 p.m. - 11 a.m.
- Location: Explore Park, Roanoke, Va.
- Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Location: Downtown Roanoke
- Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Outdoor), 10 a.m. - 2 a.m. (Indoor)
- Location: Corned Beef & Co., 107 S Jefferson St, Roanoke, Va.
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Location: Big Lick Brewing Company, 409 Salem Avenue SW, Roanoke, Va.
- Time: 11 a.m. - 11:45 p.m.
- Location: Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke, Va.
- Time: 11 a.m. - 11:30 p.m.
- Location: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill, 413 First Street, Roanoke, Va.
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Location: The Front Row, 356 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke, Va.
- Time: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Location: Century Plaza, 14 Church Ave SE, Roanoke, Va.
- Time: 1:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Location: Six and Sky Rooftop Grille, Center in the Square, 1 Market Square, Roanoke, Va.
- Time: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Location: Historic Fishburn Mansion, 714 13th St SW, Roanoke, Va.
- Time: 4:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Location: Martin’s Downtown, 413 1st Street Southwest, Roanoke, Va.
- Time: 6 p.m.
- Location: Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, 6 Old Whitmore Ave., Roanoke, Va.
- Time: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Location: Caribbica Soul, 215 Market St., Roanoke, Va.
- Location: Market Street SE (between Campbell and Salem), Roanoke, Va.
- Time: 3 p.m.
- Location: 5100 Alexander Rd, Dublin, Va.
- Time: 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
- Location: Pete Dye River Course, Blacksburg, Va.
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Location: Riverfront Park, Lynchburg
- Time: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Location: 2 Witches Winery and Brewing Company, Danville
Sunday, March 16, 2025
- Time: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Location: The Park Dance Club, 615 Salem Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, Va.
- Time: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Location: Big Lick Brewing Company, 409 Salem Avenue SW, Roanoke, Va.
- Time: 6 p.m. - 9 p.n.
- Location: Our Daily Bread, Vinton, Va.
- Dates: March 15-16
- Time: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Location: The Water Dog on Jefferson St., Lynchburg, Va.
- Time: 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Location: Mountain Lake Lodge
Monday, March 17, 2025
- Time: 6:30 p.m.
- Location: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill, 413 First Street, Roanoke, Va.
- Time: 11 a.m. to close
- Location: Corned Beef & Co., 107 S Jefferson St, Roanoke, Va.
- Time: 2 p.m.- 3 p.m.
- Location: Forest Library, 15583 Forest Rd, Forest, Va.
- Time: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Location: Big Island Library, 1111 School Days Dr, Big Island, Va.
- Time: 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Location: Star Theatre, 318 Patrick Ave, Stuart, Va.
Whether you’re a local or visiting the area, there’s no shortage of ways to join in the festivities and embrace the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day. Enjoy the celebrations and make the most of this vibrant holiday! Sláinte!