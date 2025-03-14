Roanoke Prepares for Saint Patrick’s Day Amid Weather Worries

ROANOKE, VA – Roanoke is ready to paint the town green for Saint Patrick’s Day, but severe weather threats have local businesses worried that doesit might dampen the celebrations.

“Every year, hands down, doesn’t matter, it’s the biggest one. We look forward to it for months and months,” Martin’s Downtown owner Jason Martin said.

For over a decade, Martin’s has hosted their ‘St. Pat’s Street Partythat , and it keeps getting bigger every year.

“We get thousands of people through our doors throughout the day,” Martin said.

The festivities kick off at 11:00 a.m. and continue for a full 12 hours.

Martin says they’re hoping any severe weather holds off until after they’re done.

”If we can get everybody out of here and packed up, and we can start packing our stuff up by midnight, I think we’re gonna be okay. I’m hoping that the rain doesn’t come until one or two in the morning, and I’m hoping we are done by then,” he said.

Martin says outdoor events are always a gamble this time of year, so they’re keeping a close eye on the forecast.

“The difference between a great day and a good day for us is the weather. Even if it’s bad weather, we’re going to have a good day, but if it’s great weather, we’re going to have a great day,” he said.

But safety is his number one priority.

“Impending severe, severe weather, we would make a decision to stop and move some things around,” he said.

Just down the road, Six and sky is preparing for its first official Saint Patrick’s Day celebration.

“To be a part of all of the different celebrations that are going on, and the years of work that people like Martin’s and Corned Beef have put into making the downtown celebration what it is is just cool,” Owner J.D. Sutphin said.

Sutphin says that last year, St. Patrick’s Day marked their first weekend in business.

This year, they’re ready for even more, with a rooftop full of entertainment.

“I really feel like Saint Patrick’s Day is the reopening, the open house of Downtown Roanoke,” Sutphin said.

But Sutphin says Roanokers are ready to shamrock and roll, no matter what the weather brings.

“When it comes to Saint Patrick’s Day, a few sprinkles or a shower does not keep us from having a great time in Downtown Roanoke,” Sutphin said.

For a full list of events, click here.