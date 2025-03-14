Safety Improvements Coming to Route 419 in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Major safety improvements are in the works for a busy corridor in Roanoke County.

Route 419, also known as Electric Road, runs through a high-traffic area with shopping centers, businesses, neighborhoods, and Oak Grove Elementary School, has been identified as needing safety upgrades. A 2021 study found several safety and operational issues along the roadway, leading the county to secure funding for improvements.

The project is currently in the design phase, with construction expected to begin in 2027. The upgrades will extend from Grandin Road Extension to Brambleton Avenue. Plans include adding pedestrian signals with crosswalks, new sidewalks, and restricted crossing U-turns (R-CUTs), which are designed to improve safety, efficiency, and reduce wait times for drivers.

Betsy Baker, a Roanoke County resident, said she is looking forward to the changes.

“I think it’s a great idea, especially at Stonybrook, because we have people that have near-misses of accidents. I’ve seen it happen numerous times,” Baker said. “I think it will help our community. First of all, it will have better access to our shops. And also, it will help people be safer on the road.”

A community meeting was held in an open-house format at Oak Grove Elementary School’s cafeteria from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Residents can also submit comments on the project until March 28.