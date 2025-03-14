Skip to main content
Local News

The Texas Inn in Lynchburg celebrates Pi Day

Amanda Stellwag, Content Gatherer

Tags: Pi Day, Texas Inn, Food, Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Texas Inn is just one of many businesses selling pies for three dollars and fourteen cents this Pi Day!

Proceeds will help support the Lynchburg City Public Schools Foundation.

“I wanted to make sure that we were focused with our charitable partnerships, and they all seemed to rally around kids and education and kids because we sponsor all the different sports teams and that sort of thing. And, and, and an education, because I think youth education is incredibly important wherever you live.”

Dave Saunders, Managing partner at Texas Inn

The beloved restaurant, known by locals as “The T-Room,” has served world-famous hot dogs, burgers, chili, and the iconic cheesy western since 1935.

About the Author
Amanda Stellwag is a Content Gatherer and joined the WSLS 10 News team in December 2024. She is from New Jersey and graduated from Rutgers University in May 2024.

