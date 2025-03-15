One man dead following helicopter crash in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead following a helicopter crash that took place in Pittsylvania County on Saturday, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said they were informed of a helicopter crash around 3:03 p.m. that had occurred in the 2000 block of Campview Road. The pilot of the helicopter was pronounced dead following the crash.

Authorities said they have notified the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.