Lynchburg Police searching for attempted robbery suspect

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department said they are searching for a suspect following an attempted robbery that occurred on Friday evening.

LPD said they responded to reports of an armed robbery around 9:30 p.m. on Friday at a store on the 2500 block of Memorial Avenue. Authorities said the suspect approached the clerk behind the counter. The clerk then defended himself, and the suspect fled. No one was injured and nothing was stolen. The suspect was reportedly wearing all black, wearing a mask, gloves, and grocery bags over their shoes.

Recommended Videos

If you have any information regarding this incident or who and where the suspect might be, please contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also submit an anonymous tip online here.