Alleghany Highlands Public Schools continuing to teach students and staff lifesaving skills

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Alleghany Highlands Public Schools is highlighting their emergency preparedness programs in honor of Red Cross Month.

The American Red Cross honors those who have helped make the Red Cross Possible with their lifesaving skills every March. Over the past five years, many students, faculty, and staff at AHPS have become certified in critical areas like the following:

Adult and Pediatric CPR-AED and First Aid

Professional Rescuer

Basic Life Support

Now, over 200 people have gotten these certifications with the assistance of Red Cross instructors working with AHPS. Corey Bowles, and Charity Hale, certified Red Cross instructors, have been leading these sessions for over 15 years now.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see so many individuals walk away from these courses feeling empowered and ready to help." Corey Bowles, health and medical sciences tearcher and Red Cross instructor

“I have always enjoyed teaching CPR classes; it is not just about saving lives but equipping others to act in emergency situations." Charity Hale, Assistant Principal at Alleghany High School and Red Cross instructor

AHPS and The Red Cross see the importance of teaching these lifesaving skills to students and staff, and they believe their schools are now better prepared to deal with emergencies because of their training.