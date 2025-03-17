Dolly Parton makes an appearance at Dollywood for the park’s 40th anniversary

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – Dollywood’s 40th anniversary season officially kicked off this weekend with the park’s namesake herself, Dolly Parton, making an appearance.

The event marked her first public appearance following the passing of her beloved husband of 60 years. Carl Dean died on March 3rd at the age of 82.

During the morning media event, Dolly shared her appreciation for the outpouring of support she has received from around the world following Carl’s passing. 10 News spoke with Dollywood spokesperson Ellen Liston about the significance of the event.

“It’s so great to have her there just for people to offer a little extra love to her. She does a parade through Dollywood when we open the park in an antique car, and I have never seen as many people out,” Liston said.

“It was wonderful to see everybody surrounding Dolly with even more love than usual. She really enjoyed being there to do something she’s been doing for 40 years now.”

During the event, Dolly thanked guests for their part in making Dollywood one of the most recognized and awarded parks in the world.