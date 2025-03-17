Skip to main content
Local News

Lynchburg Treasure Hunt bin store facing closure

Char Morrison, Content Gatherer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg’s first bin store may be set to close later this year.

Lynchburg Treasure Hunt announced on Facebook this morning that they plan to sell the business or close it. The store sells overstock and returned online orders, and offers deep discounts on high-demand items.

“I like that you can get deals here and you find just the interesting thing. Sometimes I come in here for one thing, because it’s one of those things where you can come in with one thing in mind, but then you leave with another thing entirely that you didn’t think you need, but you kind of just enjoy it.”

Bree, Lynchburg Treasure Hunt customer

The store has not announced a closing date and remains open as they look for a buyer.

About the Author
Char Morrison headshot

Char Morrison joined the WSLS team as a Content Gatherer in fall 2024.

