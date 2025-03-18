Natural Bridge State Park to host Kids Fishing Day on April 5

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. – If you’re looking for something fun for the kiddos to do this spring, the Natural Bridge State Park is set to hold its annual Kids Fishing Day next month.

On Saturday, April 5, from 7 a.m. to noon at Cedar Creek, kids interested in fishing can explore the joys of reeling in a big one. Children 12 and younger can fish for free, and they can keep up to six fish. They will need to have their own pole, bait and gear to participate.

Recommended Videos

Admission will be free for children 12 and younger from 7 a.m. to noon and will cost $6 per child once Kids Fishing Day is over at noon. For the entire day, admission is $9 per person for those 13 and older. Adults won’t be allowed to fish, but each kid will need to have at least one adult present if they are participating in the event.

The event will also feature educational crafts and roaming rangers.

Accessing Cedar Creek Trail requires navigating a stairway with 137 steps. Accommodations for those with accessibility needs can be made upon request at the park’s visitor center or by calling 540-291-1326.

For more information about Kids Fishing Day, visit virginiastateparks.gov/events or call 540-254-0795.