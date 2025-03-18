New program seeks to address paramedic shortage in Central, Southwest Va.

A group of community colleges in Central and Southwest Virginia are coming together to help address the critical need for skilled paramedics.

Central Virginia, New River and Virginia Western Community Colleges will sign a memorandum of understanding later today to launch the new Paramedic Partnership program.

“The program will enhance emergency medical services and support various healthcare settings, including hospitals, ambulance services, and fire departments,” according to a joint news release from the colleges.

The areas are all part of GO Virginia Region 2, which stretches from Appomattox to Giles counties, including the cities of Roanoke and Lynchburg.

A 2023 report commissioned by the General Assembly found that increasing call volumes and lower numbers of volunteers were leading to “untenable situations in localities related to fire and EMS.”

It also found that 18% of localities in the commonwealth did not meet EMS staffing standards.