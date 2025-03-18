Trooper saves toddler from road in Craig County

NEW CASTLE, Va. – On Friday, March 14, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., Senior Trooper C. Viera-Cintron was conducting traffic enforcement in New Castle, Craig County, when he noticed a young child, approximately 22 months old, walking towards the middle of Salem Avenue, also known as Route 311. According to Virginia State Police (VSP), Trooper Viera-Cintron acted swiftly, grabbing the child before any harm could occur.

After ensuring the child’s safety, Trooper Viera-Cintron checked with nearby residences and then proceeded to a nearby daycare facility. It was determined that the child had wandered away from his teacher from an area in the back of the daycare. The child had been away from the teacher for about 11 minutes.

The daycare facility promptly notified the child’s parents and relevant permitting agencies. Meanwhile, the Virginia State Police and the Craig County Sheriff’s Department informed the Department of Social Services. VSP has reported that the child was unharmed in the incident.