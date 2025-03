BOTETOURT CO., Va. – A vehicle fire on I-81 North at mile marker 154.8 in the county of Botetourt is causing delays. Traffic backups are approximately 6 miles.

VSP is investigating a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer that occurred Tuesday afternoon at 2:20 p.m. There are no reported injuries at this time, and the crash remains under investigation.

10 News will continue to update this story as we receive more information.