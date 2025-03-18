VIRginia International Raceway celebrates 25 years with jam-packed 2025 race schedule

Calling all race fans! VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) is racing into the upcoming 2025 season with a jam-packed schedule of high-speed events as it celebrates 25 years.

ALTON, Va. – Calling all race fans! VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) is racing into the upcoming 2025 season with a jam-packed schedule of high-speed events as it celebrates 25 years.

Since reopening on March 17, 2000, VIR has grown to be a cherished staple in the Southside community and beyond.

Recommended Videos

“Celebrating 25 years since VIR’s reopening is truly amazing, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the fans, racers, and teams who have made this journey so special,” said VIR Co-Owner and CEO Connie Nyholm. “This 25th-year Reborn is a testament to VIR’s legacy in motorsports. We’re ready to continue providing unique experiences and look forward to creating even more memories with our VIR-family and the next generation of fans.”

In honor of this special milestone, you can enjoy $25 off gate prices for any multi-day IMSA ticket as part of an exclusive deal that will be available through March 24.

Here’s the 2025 VIRginia International Raceway Schedule:

April 4-6: NCR-SCCA Hoosier Super Tour

May 16-18: HyperFest

July 17-20: GT World Challenge Powered by AWS

Aug. 1-3: MotoAmerica Superbikes at Virginia

Aug. 22-24: IMSA Michelin GT Challenge at VIR

Sept. 5-7 : HSR’s NASCAR Classic

Sept. 18-21: Speed Tour - SRVA and Trans Am

Nov. 6-9: Crowdstrike Veterans Race of Remembrance Powered by AWS

Nov. 21: Victory Junction Charity Laps

Tickets for individual events may be purchased at https://virnow.com/events/.