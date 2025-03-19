Easton Corbin to perform at Dr Pepper Park in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Dr Pepper Park in Roanoke, Virginia, has announced that Easton Corbin will perform live on Friday, May 16, as part of the Northwest ACE Summer Concert Series. Operations Manager Nathan Overstreet at Northwest Ace Hardware praised the park’s staff for making every event feel personal and unique.

“What truly sets Dr Pepper Park apart is their incredible staff. They don’t just work behind the scenes — they make every event feel personal, special, and unique.” Nathan Overstreet, Operations Manager, Northwest ACE Hardware

Easton Corbin, born on April 12, 1982, is a renowned American country music singer. He signed with Mercury Records Nashville in 2009 and released his debut album in March 2010, which included hits like “A Little More Country Than That” and “Roll with It.”

His second album, “All Over the Road,” came out in September 2012. Corbin has sold over 500,000 albums and more than 5 million singles. His song “Are You with Me” gained international fame through a remix by Belgian DJ Lost Frequencies.

For more information on the event, tickets and season passes, visit DrPepperPark.com.

Tickets can be purchased through Etix.