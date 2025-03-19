RPD arrests owner and director of “Nomadic Paws Kitten Rescue” for animal neglect

ROANOKE, Va. – Members of the Roanoke Police Department’s Animal Warden Unit arrested the owner and the director of the non-profit “Nomadic Paws Kitten Rescue” for felony animal neglect after conducting a search warrant at a private residence operating as a shelter.

According to RPD, 47 cats were located inside the home, two were deceased, seven were transported to an emergency veterinarian clinic for immediate care, and 36 were assessed and taken to regional partner shelters for further evaluation and care.

34-year-old Kayla Willis Campbell and 46-year-old Ian James Yager were arrested and charged with two counts of Felony Animal Neglect.

On Thursday, March 13 2025 the Animal Warden Unit received a tip regarding cats not being properly cared for at the rescue. Animal Wardens responded out to the property of the 1400 block of Peters Creek Road NW to conduct a welfare check on the cats but were not allowed inside by the owners.

A social media video was later posted by the rescue highlighting the living conditions of the animals. On Wednesday morning the search warrant was conducted and RPD seized the cats.

the investigation remains ongoing.