Charges pending after deadly Botetourt County crash on Route 220

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Charges are pending after a crash on Route 220 in Botetourt County claimed the life of a 44-year-old Roanoke man, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. about one-half of a mile south of Buhrman Road.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said a driver was headed north in a 2000 Ford F-750 when a piece of the truck’s braking system detached from the truck and hit Chad Hunter Ferguson, who had been driving south in a 2023 Hyundai Kona.

Ferguson died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash remains under investigation.