Skip to main content
Clear icon
60º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Charges pending after deadly Botetourt County crash on Route 220

A 44-year-old Roanoke man was killed in the crash, according to Virginia State Police

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Botetourt County, Crash
WSLS (WSLS)

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Charges are pending after a crash on Route 220 in Botetourt County claimed the life of a 44-year-old Roanoke man, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. about one-half of a mile south of Buhrman Road.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said a driver was headed north in a 2000 Ford F-750 when a piece of the truck’s braking system detached from the truck and hit Chad Hunter Ferguson, who had been driving south in a 2023 Hyundai Kona.

Ferguson died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Jazmine Otey headshot

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS