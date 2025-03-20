Gleaning for the World accepting donations for disaster relief following devastating national storms

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Gleaning for the World is accepting donations in Lynchburg on Thursday and Friday for disaster relief following the recent storm system that has hit the Southeast and Midwest areas of the U.S.

“The scale of devastation this spring storm system has left in its wake throughout the Southeast and Midwest is staggering. The number of lives impacted across 12 states, not to mention the lives lost is inconceivable. We are asking our community to not only keep these families in their prayers but join us in providing tangible assistance.” Jeane Smiley-Mason, President of Gleaning for the World

Gleaning for the World will be accepting donations of non-perishable food, diapers (baby and adult), cleaning supplies, personal care items, and pet food at the Lynchburg Sam’s Club from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 20 and March 21.