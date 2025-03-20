New transit center boosts efficiency, ridership in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Blacksburg’s long-awaited transit center is now officially open, marking the realization of a 30-year dream for the town. The $26 million project, which includes the innovative feature known as The Loops, has become the central hub for Blacksburg Transit, the town’s public transportation service.

With the establishment of a central hub, both efficiency and ridership have seen noticeable improvements. This development is the final step in transforming Blacksburg’s public transportation system.

The transit center offers a variety of amenities for riders, including waiting areas, offices, a parking garage, and a bike repair area. Local leaders and bus riders share their thoughts on the impact of this new facility on 10 News at 5 and 6.