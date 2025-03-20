Progress in restoring New River Trail State Park post-Hurricane Helene

MAX MEADOWS, Va. – New River Trail State Park is steadily reopening sections of its trail that were significantly damaged by Hurricane Helene. Park staff, contractors and volunteers have been working diligently to repair the impacted areas, ensuring the popular trail can once again be enjoyed by visitors.

Several key portions of the trail have already reopened to the public, including Fries to the Low Water Bridge, Galax to Fries Junction, Ivanhoe to Big Reed Trestle, Allisonia to Old Route 100 and Dora Junction to Pulaski. However, some sections remain closed for safety reasons and repairs.

New River Trail Closures March 2025 (Courtesy of Virginia Department of Conservation & Recreation 2025, All Rights Reserved.)

Work to address flood damage continues along Byllesby and Buck dams, with park leaders expecting these sections to open by May 1. Additional surface work will be required along the trail in the future, necessitating temporary closures of one to two days. Advance notices will be posted on the park’s website.

For more information and updates on trail conditions, visit virginiastateparks.gov/new-river-trail or call 276-699-6778.