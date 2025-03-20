Pulaski County crews battling wildfire; Millers Creek Road is closed at this time

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Crews are at the scene of a wildfire in Pulaski County.

The wildfire is burning on land managed by the U.S. Forest Service in the area of Millers Creek Road near Gatewood, according to Pulaski County Emergency Management.

The Pulaski County Emergency Management Coordinator, Brad Wright, told 10 News that the fire is currently around 50 acres and is expected to double in size or more than that by the time it is contained.

Authorities said resources are on the scene and actively working to contain the blaze.

Drivers are urged to avoid Millers Creek Road as it is now closed, and Pulaski County Emergency Management states that smoke may be seen and smelled across the county on Thursday.

At this time, there are no threats to homes in the area and no injuries have been reported.

Authorities have asked that residents refrain from operating drones over the fire area as resources may be used at times.

