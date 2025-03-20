Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
58º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

UVA Health studying ways to treat long COVID

Char Morrison, Content Gatherer

Tags: covid-19, COVID, Coronavirus, Long Covid, POTS, Healthwatch, Illness

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va – Five years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, researchers at UVA Health are still learning about the viruses' effects and how to treat them.

Long COVID is a prolonged illness after a COVID-19 infection that can consist of multiple symptoms like fatigue, brain fog, and heart palpitations.

Between 5% and 30% of people who had COVID have experienced long covid symptoms.

“We see patients coming in who are extremely frustrated because they look fairly normal. They look not sick, but they cannot function, they cannot take care of their families, they cannot take care of their jobs, and it is incredibly frustrating,” said Dr. Alexandra Kadl, a long COVID researcher at UVA Health.

UVA Health’s long COVID clinic is currently enrolling patients in two studies on long COVID, one for patients with heart problems, and one for sleep problems.

For more information about the trials, contact the UVA Health study team at COVIDTrialsUVA@uvahealth.org and 434-243-4008 or 855-882-5334.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Char Morrison headshot

Char Morrison joined the WSLS team as a Content Gatherer in fall 2024.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS