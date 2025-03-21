Skip to main content
Clear icon
58º
Join Insider

Local News

Last chance to get Girl Scout Cookies, the program will end March 31

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Girl Scout Cookies, Cookies, Girl Scouts
No description found

There are just 10 days left to get Girl Scout Cookies before they are gone for the season. The Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council’s annual Girl Scout Cookie program wraps up on Sunday, March 31.

Cookie purchases support local Girl Scouts and you can use the Cookie Finder on www.gsvsc.org/cookies to search for local booths.

Recommended Videos

Customers can also donate cookie purchases to assist community partners through the council’s Cookies for a Cause. Donated cookies go to local military, nurses, first responders and teachers within local communities.

Virginia Skyline Council covers 36 counties in Virginia with a footprint spanning the regions of Roanoke Valley, New River Valley, Alleghany Highlands, Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro, Harrisonburg/Rockburg, Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Central Virginia, and Southside.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Duncan Weigand headshot

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS