Last chance to get Girl Scout Cookies, the program will end March 31

There are just 10 days left to get Girl Scout Cookies before they are gone for the season. The Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council’s annual Girl Scout Cookie program wraps up on Sunday, March 31.

Cookie purchases support local Girl Scouts and you can use the Cookie Finder on www.gsvsc.org/cookies to search for local booths.

Customers can also donate cookie purchases to assist community partners through the council’s Cookies for a Cause. Donated cookies go to local military, nurses, first responders and teachers within local communities.

Virginia Skyline Council covers 36 counties in Virginia with a footprint spanning the regions of Roanoke Valley, New River Valley, Alleghany Highlands, Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro, Harrisonburg/Rockburg, Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Central Virginia, and Southside.