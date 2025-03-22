Skip to main content
Local News

Local crews, U.S. Forest Service working to contain Roanoke County fire

Photo of the Catawba fire, from Stewart Scales. (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The U.S. Forest Service is now in command of a Roanoke County fire near Catawba, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department said.

Officials said crews are working to contain a fire on the 8800 block of Newport Road. There is a detour at Sandy Ridge due to the fire.

Upon arrival, units found a large brush fire in the area of the Audie Murphy Memorial, near the Roanoke County and Craig County line. Units from Craig, Montgomery, and Roanoke Counties are all assisting in containing the fire.

The U.S. Forest Service is in command of the fire and the Roanoke County units are working to protect homes in the area. No residences have been damaged as of 5 p.m. on Saturday. The Virginia Department of Forestry is also on scene with bulldozers to help with containment.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Crews are requesting that locals avoid the area due to heavy smoke and the danger of fire.

WSLS 10 News is in the area now. We’re working for you to find out more on this developing situation. We will update you as information becomes available.

