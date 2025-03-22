When to worry about your child’s sleep habits

Sleep is important for everyone, especially for children and teens, because it plays a vital role in growth and development.

Experts report that about 35% of children are not getting enough sleep, which can negatively impact school performance, mental health, and cognitive development.

They say parents should seek help for their child’s sleep habits if disturbances occur multiple times a week over an extended period, if sleep issues cause daytime problems, or if there are signs of a medical issue, such as heavy snoring or gasping, which may indicate obstructive sleep apnea.

“I think the other thing I would say is that if a child does wake up in the middle of the night with some kind of sleep disturbance, it’s really important for parents to respond calmly because that will help their child fall back asleep more quickly.” Dr. Scott Hadland, Chief, Adolescent Medicine, Mass General for Children

Experts say consistency is key when it comes to sleep, so kids and teens should have consistent bedtimes and wake-up times, even on the weekends.