Local News

National Weather Service warns of increased fire spread risk in Southwest Virginia

Photo of the National Weather Service's critical fire weather conditions warning. (Copyright 2025 by National Weather Service - All rights reserved.)

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a warning due to critical fire conditions today, March 23.

Due to warm temperatures, very gusty winds, low relative humidity values as low as 20% over a large area, and various dry fuels, the NWS is asking locals to avoid outdoor burning to prevent the risk of a fire spread.

This warning is issued from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Crews have been actively battling wildfires in our area. Stay updated here for if the fire spread risk is elevated to a red flag warning.

