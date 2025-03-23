National Weather Service warns of increased fire spread risk in Southwest Virginia

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a warning due to critical fire conditions today, March 23.

Due to warm temperatures, very gusty winds, low relative humidity values as low as 20% over a large area, and various dry fuels, the NWS is asking locals to avoid outdoor burning to prevent the risk of a fire spread.

This warning is issued from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Crews have been actively battling wildfires in our area. Stay updated here for if the fire spread risk is elevated to a red flag warning.