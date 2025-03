Promotional image for the Texas Hippie Coalition's concert in Roanoke.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Texas Hippie Coalition will be performing at the Dr. Pepper Park in Roanoke in October!

The southern metal band will be live in concert at Dr. Pepper Park on Saturday, October 18. This is a part of the Northwest ACE Summer Concert Series at the Park.

If you’re looking to see the Texas Hippie Coalition live, you can get tickets here.