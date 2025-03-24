Lynchburg mom to meet firefighters who saved her baby from choking

Not all heroes wear capes—many are right here in our community. Several Lynchburg firefighters are certainly the epitome of that after saving a local mom’s infant from choking last week.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Not all heroes wear capes—many are right here in our community. Last week, several Lynchburg firefighters epitomized this when they saved a local mom’s baby from choking.

On Monday, the mom is set to meet with MFF Ricky Davis and FFs Nick Taylor, Jerome Johnson, Brian Reusser and Luke Jennings, and express her deep appreciation for their selfless actions.

The Lynchburg Police Department first posted about the rescue last week, sharing the heartfelt message that the mom sent them after they saved the day.

“I would like to give a shout-out to (the) Lynchburg Fire Department. My (infant) daughter started choking, stopped breathing and her body went limp. This team showed up to assist the baby in a matter of 5 minutes. Everyone was wonderful. But this one rescue guy went beyond his job title. He comforted me as a parent. He listened, spoke life and showed compassion. To my daughter and to me he is truly a hero. He truly showed the love and compassion that the world lacks these days. Thank you so much, sir. You deserve all the love. My daughter is now home resting and doing wonderful.”

The fire department said, “To a man, they will tell you they were just doing their job ... but we’re glad that they do it so well.”