GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash that took place in Grayson County on Friday morning, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said a Camry was traveling westbound on Chesnut Ridge Road when it was struck by a falling tree. Authorities identified the driver as 35-year-old Jonathan Anderson of Troutdale. He was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

VSP said the crash remains under investigation.