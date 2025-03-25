Delta Dental’s Party in Elmwood summer concert series kicks off May 29

ROANOKE, Va. – Want the fun of a beach party, but don’t want to leave the Roanoke Valley? Look no further, as Downtown Roanoke, Inc. is thrilled to announce the return of the Delta Dental Party in Elmwood for the summer of 2025! This event will feature 11 weeks of live music in Elmwood Park, right in the heart of Downtown Roanoke.

The season kicks off on May 29 and runs through August 28, 2025. Concerts will take place on Thursday evenings, with breaks scheduled for the week of July 3 and July 17. Admission is just $10, and children under 12 can attend for free. For those looking to enjoy the entire season, season passes will be available for $85, going on sale from April 1 to April 30.

Who’s on the lineup this years?

The Tonez | 5/29

The Embers featuring Craig Woolard | 6/5

The Entertainers | 6/26

The Catalinas | 6/19

Too Much Sylvia | 6/26

Gary Lowder & Smokin' Hot | 7/10

Band of Oz | 7/24

Pizazz band | 7/31

Jim Quick & Coastline | 8/7

The Blackwater Band | 8/14

The Kings | 8/28

For more information, visit this link.