Hummingbird migration is underway; here’s when the tiny travelers could return to our area

ROANOKE, Va. – Spring is in the air, and so are the season’s tiniest travelers. According to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, hummingbird migration is underway, and it won’t be long before they venture out to our neck of the woods.

Many of them will travel extraordinary lengths, with some flying across the Gulf of Mexico in one flight. The Wildlife Center explained that there are more than 350 different species worldwide, 15 of which can be found in the United States.

If you normally put your hummingbird feeders out, we’re sure you’ve come across the Ruby-throated Hummingbird, as it is the most common in our area. But the Wildlife Center said it’s a chance you could get a glimpse of a Rufous or an Allen’s Hummingbird, which are rarely seen in Southwest Virginia. Sometimes, however, they are blown off their migratory routes.

According to the Wildlife Center, males tend to arrive first with their bright red throats, followed by the females shortly after.

Planning on putting your hummingbird feeder out? Here are some tips the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center recommends: