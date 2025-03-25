Man killed in motorcycle crash on Route 29 in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that resulted in the death of a 33-year-old man on Tuesday.

Officials say they reported to a motorcycle crash on Route 29 North just before the Kemper Street exit at 6:40 a.m.

Upon arrival first responders located the motorcycle in the northbound lanes of Route 29 and the motorcycle’s operator, 33-year-old Maquale Moon of Campbell County, was found in the southbound lanes. He was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident remains an active and ongoing investigation. The Lynchburg Police Department is seeking assistance from the public. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is urged to contact Officer Dondero at (434) 221-4644 or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com or via the P3 app.