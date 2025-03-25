New accessible housing opens doors for Roanoke’s disabled community

ROANOKE, Va. – Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley is helping to make homes affordable and accessible for people with disabilities by dedicating two of its homes to Blue Ridge Independent Living Center.

“If you have a disability, whether you had it from birth or whether it was a result of a traumatic injury or a chronic illness, if you cannot access things in your home like a stove or refrigerator, cabinetry, getting into the home, getting out of the home without assistance, you really don’t have independence, and Blue Ridge Independent Living Center is about that,” said Senior Director of Community Engagement Betty Jean Wolfe with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley.

Habitat for Humanity said it received funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, and the group used the funds to help develop 14 homes, including four for two separate nonprofits.

Last month, Habitat for Humanity dedicated two homes to a nonprofit called Family Promise of Greater Roanoke. On Wednesday, March 26, the organization will dedicate two more homes to Blue Ridge Independent Living Center.

The homes are located on Syracuse and Moorman avenues and will feature things like ramps, wider entryways and accessible restrooms.

Blue Ridge Independent Living Center has been helping the community for more than 35 years. It serves about 300 people with disabilities each year.

Executive Director Karen Michalski-Karney with Blue Ridge Independent Living Center explained that it’s hard for people with disabilities to find not only affordable but accessible housing.

“We have people right now who are in nursing homes who do not need to be in a nursing home when the only reason they cannot get out of the nursing home is because they cannot find affordable, accessible housing,” said Michalski-Karney.

People cannot apply for the homes right now, and they’re still figuring out how much the rent will be for people. However, Michalski-Karney hopes to accept section eight vouchers.

She also said the goal is for people to stay here temporarily and when they are ready apply for permanent housing with Habitat for Humanity.

Michalski-Karney said you will need to live in one of the areas that it serves, which is Roanoke City and County, Allegany, Botetourt County, Salem, Covington and Craig County.

“Homeownership by people with disabilities is very limited. And so the ability to own their own home and build up their own equity, I mean, it’s just something that a lot of people with disabilities, unfortunately, can only dream about,” said Michalski-Karney.