Local News

Virginia Tech Board of Visitors' decision on Student Life Village could reshape student housing landscape

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors is meeting on Virginia Tech’s campus for its quarterly meeting, and a crucial vote on the agenda could have significant implications for the town of Blacksburg.

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – In 2022, the board approved plans for the Student Life Village, which aims to provide more than 1,700 beds for students.

However, during Tuesday’s meeting, the board will decide whether to cancel the Student Life Village project and instead focus on renovating Slusher Hall. This decision could greatly impact student housing and campus life at Virginia Tech, as well as the local community in Blacksburg.

Local leaders have voiced their concerns in a letter to the Board of Visitors, emphasizing that canceling the Student Life Village could worsen the already strained housing market in the area. The outcome of this vote is poised to affect not just the university but also the residents of Blacksburg.

10 News will be on-site at the meeting to cover the discussions and will provide updates on the vote’s outcome.

Thomas grew up right here in Roanoke and is a graduate of Salem High School and Virginia Tech.

