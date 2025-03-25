Skip to main content
WATCH: YMCA leaders unveil latest Martinsville Facility

Amanda Stellwag, Content Gatherer

HENRY CO., Va. – The Martinsville-Henry County YMCA is one step closer to building a new facility.

They have received a $500,000 gift from Valleystar Credit Union. This is helping their fundraising goal to build a new YMCA.

The total amount raised is now $18 million and they are aiming for $24 million. The new location will be built on a seven acre site by the intersection of Fayette Street and Memorial Boulevard. It will feature two pools, three full court gyms, a fitness center and more.

“We really are a community center and we’ve outgrown what we can’t grow our current programs much more in the current facility. So there’s a need there for growth. And it will allow us to expand how many people we serve in the community.”

The new location is set to open in 2028.

Amanda Stellwag is a Content Gatherer and joined the WSLS 10 News team in December 2024. She is from New Jersey and graduated from Rutgers University in May 2024.

