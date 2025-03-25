WATCH: YMCA leaders unveil latest Martinsville Facility

HENRY CO., Va. – The Martinsville-Henry County YMCA is one step closer to building a new facility.

They have received a $500,000 gift from Valleystar Credit Union. This is helping their fundraising goal to build a new YMCA.

The total amount raised is now $18 million and they are aiming for $24 million. The new location will be built on a seven acre site by the intersection of Fayette Street and Memorial Boulevard. It will feature two pools, three full court gyms, a fitness center and more.

“We really are a community center and we’ve outgrown what we can’t grow our current programs much more in the current facility. So there’s a need there for growth. And it will allow us to expand how many people we serve in the community.”

The new location is set to open in 2028.