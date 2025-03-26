Skip to main content
BWXT’s new facility focuses on carbon-free energy solutions

LYNCHBURG, Va. – BWXT President and CEO Rex Geveden will be joined by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and others to celebrate the opening of the BWXT Innovation Campus today, March 26, at 1:00 p.m. in Lynchburg, Virginia.

The BWXT Innovation Campus features laboratories where the Advanced Technologies team is designing, building and testing advanced nuclear systems for NASA, the Department of Energy, the Department of Defense, state governments, national research labs and commercial customers.

BWXT’s Advanced Technologies division is dedicated to securing the energy future through innovative nuclear systems that provide carbon-free energy and advanced space capabilities. These efforts are paving the way for new product lines that deliver cutting-edge nuclear technologies across government and commercial applications.

BWXT’s capabilities range from electric and thermal energy to space power and rocket propulsion. For more information, visit www.bwxt.com.

