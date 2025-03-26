Skip to main content
Concerns rise over housing market after Virginia Tech project cancellation

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

BLACKSBURG, Va. – On Tuesday, the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors voted to cancel the Student Life Village project, which was intended to provide housing for more than 5,000 students.

The cancellation has sparked concerns among leaders in the town of Blacksburg, particularly regarding its potential impact on the local housing market. Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith expressed worries that the university’s continued growth could make it even harder on an already strained housing situation in the area.

