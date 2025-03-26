Mill Mountain Zoo welcomes two news foxes to its animal family

Mill Mountain Zoo is adding two new furry friends to its animal family.

Meet Noodle and Lilly, two playful Red Fox sisters born and raised in captivity. After being surrendered to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, the pair has now found a ‘fur-ever’ home at Mill Mountain Zoo.

The Zoo said since they were raised in captivity, they won’t be able to return to the wild but will now live alongside its longtime resident fox, Mia.

“Noodle and Lilly are full of energy, curiosity, and plenty of playful antics! Keep an eye out for them pouncing, napping, or even ‘talking’ to each other with some of their 28 unique vocalizations,” the Zoo said. “And fun fact—Red Foxes use their fluffy tails for balance and warmth!”

People in the Star City are encouraged to stop by and say hello to the new ‘fox-tastic’ sisters and Mia too!