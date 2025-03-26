Rumours LA to come to Dr. Pepper Park this summer

ROANOKE, Va. – The Cundiff Heating & Air Flashback Concert Series is set to bring back one of the best tribute acts to Roanoke. Rumors L.A. will return to Dr Pepper Park, delivering the ultimate Fleetwood Mac experience to the Roanoke Valley on Friday, July 25, 2025.

The group recreates the legendary band during its youthful heyday from 1975 to 1979. Fleetwood Mac producer Richard Dashut expressed his appreciation, saying, “It’s been said imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. I say THANK YOU!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 27. Fans are encouraged to grab theirs and relive the rock and roll magic with “Rumours,” the ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute show. Brandon Hodges, brand manager for Cundiff Heating & Air, commented, “Every partnership with Dr Pepper Park is a testament to the power of teamwork. Their staff goes above and beyond to ensure every event exceeds expectations, and it’s a pleasure to be part of that process.”

Rumours was formed in Los Angeles in the summer of 2012. Shortly after finishing their residency at the legendary Roxy in L.A., they were invited to appear on AXS TV’s “World’s Greatest Tribute Bands.” The band has meticulously crafted a show that spares no detail, recreating Fleetwood Mac’s legendary persona in all its youthful glory from 1975 to 1987.

Event information, season passes, and tickets can be found here